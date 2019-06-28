Israel to deduct $3.9m from Palestine tax revenues

The Israeli Execution Office has ruled that the finance ministry should deduct 14 million shekels (nearly $3.9 million) from the Palestinian tax revenues which Tel Aviv collects on its behalf and pay them to Palestinians who collaborate with the occupation.

Israel’s Channel 7 reported that the amounts will be paid as compensation for Palestinians who were caught collaborating with Israel and subsequently held in the Palestinian Authority’s prisons.

The channel added that the compensation is mandatory and will be paid to 52 agents after the Supreme Court’s approval.

This comes only a day after a meeting between Israeli Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon, his Palestinian counterpart, Shukri Bishara, and Minister of Civil Affairs, Hussein Al-Sheikh, in which the officials discussed Israel’s withholding of Palestinian tax revenues.

In late March, Kahlon signed an order to deduct 42 million shekels ($11,578,350) from taxes collected by Israel on behalf of the Palestinian Authority (PA).

READ: PA continues to refuse reduced tax revenues from Israel