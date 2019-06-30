Sudan security forces raid opposition group office ahead of protest

Sudanese security forces raided the head office of a leading opposition group yesterday, a day before huge protests, demanding a transition to civilian rule, planned to take place, as reported by Reuters.

Sudan’s ruling military council and the opposition movement have been wrangling for weeks over how to manage a transition to elections since the military ousted long-time president Omar Al-Bashir on April 11.

Security forces raided the Sudanese Professionals’ Association (SPA) office, where the group had been due to hold a news conference.

“This represents a violation of liberties that is even worse than the regime of the former president (Bashir),” Ahmed Al-Rabie, an SPA spokesman, told Reuters. “This is a bad sign for the atmosphere of mediation between the two parties.”

The military council did not immediately comment. The SPA made no mention of arrests.

READ: Opposition leader warns Sudan could become terror hub