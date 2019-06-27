Opposition leader warns Sudan could become terror hub

Leading Sudanese opposition figure and head of the opposition Umma Party Sadiq Al-Mahdi has warned that disturbances in his country could turn it into a destination for terrorists, including the Nigerian Boko Haram group, the Somali Al-Shabaab and Daesh.

“In case of disturbance the country will turn into a destination for regional and international interventions” Al-Mahdi told reporters adding that “escalation and counter-escalation is not in the interest of the homeland.”

Al-Mahdi said that the coalition Forces for Declaration of Freedom and Change does have shortcomings:

“The coalition Forces for Declaration of Freedom and Change includes members from right, left and centre parties and these visions slow down progress, but we are trying to move forward,” he explained.

He stressed the need for the military council to continue leading the country throughout the transitional period, and then allow the people to decide.

Since the collapse of their negotiations in May, the military junta and the Forces for Declaration of Freedom and Change have accused each other of wanting to take power.