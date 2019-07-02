Israel bans call to prayer 300 times at Ibrahimi Mosque

Israeli occupation forces banned the call to prayer 294 from the Ibrahimi Mosque in occupied Hebron during the first six months of this year, the Ministry of Awqaf and Religious Affairs has said.

In addition to this, settlers cut down an ancient olive tree outside the mosque in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron.

The Islamic holy site has also been closed to Muslim worshippers to allow Jews to mark Passover on its grounds in April.

The Israeli occupation authorities banned the prayer 294 hours during the last six months of this year, under pretexts and pretexts.

The mosque, believed to be the burial place of the prophet Abraham, is sacred to both Muslims and Jews and has been the site of oft-violent tensions for decades.

The holy site was split into a synagogue – known to Jews as the Cave of Patriarchs – and a mosque after US-born Israeli settler Baruch Goldstein massacred 29 Palestinians inside the mosque in 1994.

READ: Arab League rejects any change in historical, legal status of Jerusalem