Arab League rejects any change in historical, legal status of Jerusalem

The Arab League renewed its rejection of any change in the historical and legal status of Jerusalem, including the relocation or opening of any embassy or representation office in the Holy City.

This came in a speech delivered by the Permanent Arab League Observer at the UN, Ali Al-Sammak, to the sixth meeting of the conference held by the UN Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People, which was held in Geneva on Thursday.

Al-Sammak stressed that any change in the historical or legal status of the Holy City is a violation of international law and the resolutions of the international community.

He also stressed that the Arab League reiterated this position during the last meeting held in Tunisia, which condemned any decisions in this regard including the US decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and relocate its embassy to the city from Tel Aviv.

Meanwhile, Al-Sammak said that Jerusalem is being exposed to “increasing and systematic flagrant violations against the historical, geographical and demographic statuses”.

Al-Sammak highlighted the importance of the permanent existence of UNESCO in the city, to observe Israeli violations of the status quo and the “destructive Judaisation policy which aims to change the historical, cultural and religious appearance [of the city]”.