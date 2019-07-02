Jordan arrests activist who asked PM: ‘You realise your policies are failing’

Jordanian authorities have reportedly launched a crackdown on many activists, including prominent activist Sultan Al-Ajloni, according to Arabi21.

Al-Ajloni’s nephew, activist Abdul Rahman Al-Shifaifat, said that his uncle’s arrest came after a request from the governor of the province of Zarqa. Al-Ajloni has been taken to Marka prison but the reason for his arrest remains unknown.

Al-Ajloni was imprisoned in Israel from 1990 to 2007 along with three other Jordanians for killing two Israeli soldiers and wounding others in two shooting attacks. He was released in August 2008 and transferred to Jordan around a year later.

He has recently been very critical of the Jordanian government on social media, posting the message: “Dear Al-Razzazz [referring to Jordan’s prime minister], have you noticed, as we have, that all your economic suggestions and solutions don’t work except as a joke? #justasking” on Facebook yesterday morning.

Eight other activists have been sentenced to prison, according to a Facebook post by lawyer Husein Smadi, some on “national security” grounds.

READ: Jordan faces memorandum of distrust over participation in Bahrain conference