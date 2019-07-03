PA: No stability in the region without ending Israel occupation

Political and security stability will not be achieved without ending Israel’s occupation, Safa news reported Palestinian Authority (PA) spokesperson of the Nabil Abu Rudeineh saying yesterday.

In response to the recent US moves to impose a solution to the Palestine-Israel conflict, Abu Rudeineh said: “The political vacuum will not be filled with a deal or a workshop as any solution must be based on the Palestinian principles, as well as the Arab and international resolutions.”

He reiterated that the Palestinian principles are represented in the two-state solution, which includes an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

He also reiterated that proposals which not accepted by the Palestinians will never succeed.

Last week US President Donald Trump’s advisor for the Middle East, Jared Kushner, revealed details of the plan, stating that $50 billion would be invested in the region.

More than half of the funds would be spent in the Palestinian territories over ten years, while the rest would be split between Palestinian refugee-hosting countries Egypt, Lebanon, and Jordan.

