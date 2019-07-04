Portuguese / Spanish / English

Ex-Bahrain official: Israel aims to ‘destroy society’ in Middle East

July 4, 2019
Israeli forces intervene in Palestinians during a protest against construction of Jewish settlement within 43rd anniversary of Palestinian Land Day in Ramallah, West Bank on March 29, 2019. [Issam Rimawi - Anadolu Agency]
Israeli forces attack Palestinians during a protest against the construction of settlement in Ramallah, West Bank on 29 March 2019 [Issam Rimawi/Anadolu Agency]
Former Bahraini minister of education and political analyst Mohammed Al-Fakhro warned that Israel is working to draw out a new Sykes-Picot agreement for the entire Arab region.

Speaking at the international cultural festival of Assilah in Morocco, Fakhro said the Arab countries are targeted by external and internal parties, adding that there are real attempts by these parties to continue to occupy the Palestinian territories.

He added that Israel, along with other foreign parties, wants the Arab countries to be engaged in “endless conflicts related to geography, sectarianism, religion, tribalism and other conflicts that destroy society”.

He added that those hostile to the Arab world seek to link Arab societies to “globalisation, so that Arab land becomes a market for goods produced by others”.

Al-Fakhro stressed that the scheme aims to keep Arab countries in “technological, scientific and cultural” backwardness.

