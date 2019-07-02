Arab League warns of dangerous results of Israel excavations in Jerusalem

Arab League yesterday warned of dangers consequences which may result from Israel’s excavations under the Old City of Jerusalem, Assabeel newspaper reported.

This warning came after the official opening of a tunnel running under Jerusalem’s village of Silwan towards Al-Aqsa Mosque. The tunnel is referred to by the Israeli occupation as the “Road of Pilgrims”.

Assistant Secretary General for Palestine and occupied Arab lands, Said Abu Ali, described the Israeli measures in Jerusalem as “racist” and a “violation” of all international resolutions, laws, covenant and conventions.

Abu Ali called for halting all “illegal excavations” in Jerusalem’s Old City which are against international standards.

He called for an immediate and responsible international action against the “racist” Israeli “violations” in the occupied city of Jerusalem.

