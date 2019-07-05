Erdogan: Turkey adds value, power to NATO

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reiterated on Friday his determination to honour all bilateral and multilateral military alliances, Anadolu Agency reports.

“Turkey is a country that stands out with its success in all bilateral and multilateral military alliances it is part of,” Erdogan said at a graduation ceremony of the National Defence University in Istanbul.

Underlining that Turkey adds value and power to NATO, Erdogan said: “As long as we see the same understanding from our interlocutors, we will stick to our commitments.”

“As we defend the rights of our country and our friends in the international arena, we see that the embargoes that we are exposed to in the defence industry increase.

“Turkey has power to directly respond to attacks against its existence and unity, before they reach its soil,” he added.

READ: Italy extends duration of missile system in Southeastern Turkey