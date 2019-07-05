Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Erdogan: Turkey adds value, power to NATO

July 5, 2019 at 6:30 pm | Published in: Europe & Russia, International Organisations, NATO, News, Turkey
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (L) pose for a photo during their meeting in Istanbul, Turkey on 21 November 2016 [Kayhan Özer/Anadolu]
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (L) pose for a photo during their meeting in Istanbul, Turkey on 21 November 2016 [Kayhan Özer/Anadolu]
 July 5, 2019 at 6:30 pm

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reiterated on Friday his determination to honour all bilateral and multilateral military alliances, Anadolu Agency reports.

“Turkey is a country that stands out with its success in all bilateral and multilateral military alliances it is part of,” Erdogan said at a graduation ceremony of the National Defence University in Istanbul.

Underlining that Turkey adds value and power to NATO, Erdogan said: “As long as we see the same understanding from our interlocutors, we will stick to our commitments.”

“As we defend the rights of our country and our friends in the international arena, we see that the embargoes that we are exposed to in the defence industry increase.

“Turkey has power to directly respond to attacks against its existence and unity, before they reach its soil,” he added.

READ: Italy extends duration of missile system in Southeastern Turkey

Categories
Europe & RussiaInternational OrganisationsNATONewsTurkey
Show Comments
Show Comments