Following Egypt’s loss in Africa Cup, lawyer files complaint against FA

Egyptian lawyer Ayman Mahfouz filed a complaint with the Attorney General, Nabil Sadek against Egyptian Football Association officials accusing them of wasting public funds.

This came after the Egyptian national team was knocked out of the Africa Cup of Nations on Saturday at the last-16 stage beaten 1-0 by South Africa.

Mafouz said the humiliating departure of the Egyptian football team from the African Cup hosted in the country and after an incompetent foreign coach was hired to train the team constitutes “a waste of public money which the association was responsible for”.

He added that the officials’ resignation does not leave them exempt from legal liability, in accordance with article 119 of the Penal Code.

He demanded the outgoing officials be banned from leaving the country and called on security and sovereign agencies to investigate the complaints filed against them.

READ: Egypt footballer kicked off team after sexual harassment allegations