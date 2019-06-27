Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Egypt footballer kicked off team after sexual harassment allegations

June 27, 2019 at 2:26 pm | Published in: Africa, Egypt, News, Twitter Trends
Egyptian midfielder Amr Warda
Egyptian midfielder Amr Warda [Lorenz Köhler/Twitter]
Hannah Szeto
 June 27, 2019 at 2:26 pm

Egyptian midfielder Amr Warda has been kicked off the national football team amid sexual harassment allegations that surfaced this week. The Egyptian Football Association said Warda would be excluded from the rest of Egypt’s matches at the Africa Cup of Nations to “ensure discipline and focus” within the team, according to The New Arab.

The scandal began when British-Egyptian Instagram model Merhan Keller shared screenshots of her conversations with Warda which show lewd and aggressive messages from him. More women came forward about Warda after Keller spoke out, sharing similar stories.

Twitter user @cryindivaa compiled these allegations in a long thread:

Following the allegations, many on Twitter mocked Warda’s messages.

He replied to Keller’s Instagram story with the message “Boxing? Haha,” resulting in countless memes:

The footballer blocked someone because they didn’t answer his phone call:

Football: Salah on target as Egypt progress to last 16

Some took the opportunity to dig at his football and his flirting skills:

While one Twitter user created a thread comparing him to a range of rubbish bins:

Some of Warda’s fellow footballers held up his jersey and signed “22” with their fingers (Warda’s number) in an apparent show of solidarity, which also drew criticism:

Egyptian footballer Mohamed Salah defended Warda on Twitter:

His comments divided Twitter, with some praising him for his stance and others arguing that he was being far too lenient:

READ: Mo Salah’s popularity is reducing anti-Muslim hate crime

Warda released an apology video after the scandal, though some remained unimpressed:

Warda has since deactivated his Instagram account, where he had 2 million followers.

This is not the first sexual harassment scandal Warda has been embroiled in. He was kicked off the Greek team PAOK in 2017 over accusations that he sexually harassed his teammates’ wives, allegations that Warda strongly denies.

Categories
AfricaEgyptNewsTwitter Trends
Show Comments
Show Comments