Tunisia advance to last 8 in Africa Cup

Tunisia have advanced to last eight in the Africa Cup of Nations after beating Ghana 5-4 on penalties at Ismailia Stadium in Egypt yesterday, as reported on Anadolu Agency.

Khenissi gave Tunisia lead in the 73th minute of the game, 1-0. Bedoui from Ghana equalized the game in the stoppage time and the match went into extra-time.

Both teams were not able to break the deadlock and the penalty shootout determined the win.

Tunisia beat Ghana 5-4 on penalties and qualified for the last eight. They will face Madagascar in the quarterfinals on July 11.

The tournament’s last 16 phase was concluded with this game.

Senegal will take on Benin, while Nigeria will face South Africa on July 10 in the last eight phase.

In addition, Ivory Coast will play against Algeria to qualify for the semifinals on July 11.

