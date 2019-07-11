Israel injures, arrests Palestinians after demolishing martyr memorial

Israeli occupation forces yesterday arrested two Palestinians and wounded five others in the Issawiya neighbourhood located in occupied East Jerusalem, according to the Wadi Hilweh Information Centre.

They also destroyed a monument Palestinian residents had built in memory of Mohammad Samir Obeid, a 20-year-old shot two weeks ago with live ammunition in the heart and chest by Israeli forces during peaceful protests.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took responsibility for the demolition in a tweet: “At my request and in coordination with the mayor of Jerusalem, Moshe Leon, and the security and enforcement authorities, the monument in memory of a terrorist in Issawiya was removed. We will not allow it!”

לבקשתי ובתיאום עם ראש עיריית ירושלים משה ליאון וגורמי הביטחון והאכיפה, הוסרה האנדרטה שהוקמה בעיסאוויה לזכר מחבל. לא נאפשר זאת! pic.twitter.com/ihZMHf6nuA — Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) July 10, 2019

According to local sources, occupation forces stormed the neighbourhood and demolished the monument, preventing villagers from approaching. They also forcefully entered Obeid’s yard and confiscated Palestinian flags, banners and a poster of him hanging in front of his house.

Occupation forces arrested Mus’ab Muhaisen after severely beating and injuring him as well as Mohammed Abu Sabeeh. They also assaulted Palestinians, throwing sound bombs and hand grenades at civilians, resulting in four people having to be transferred to a clinic for treatment. In particular, Na’im Hamdan, aged 63, was seriously injured after being hit by a hand grenade. Three others suffocated after being sprayed with pepper spray.

Earlier this week, occupation forces arrested ten Palestinian civilians in Issawiya as part of a “collective punishment campaign”, according to the Wadi Hilweh Information Centre. Forces stormed several houses, destroying doors and confiscating clothing, according to the families of the detainees.

Israel has illegally occupied East Jerusalem, where the Issawiya neighbourhood is located, since the 1967 war. In 1980, the Jewish state annexed the entire city, claiming it as its “eternal and undivided” capital, a move never recognised by the international community.

In December 2017, US President Donald Trump unilaterally declared Jerusalem Israel’s undivided capital and in May 2018 moved the US embassy to the Holy City. Since then, in contravention of international law, Tel Aviv has increased its Judaisation policies in the occupied city.

