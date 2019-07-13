Tunisia court delays corruption hearing for presidential candidate

A specialist Tunisian court has delayed a corruption hearing for potential presidential candidate Nabeel Al-Qarawi, his defence team announced yesterday.

Reported by Anadolu, the defence team said that the court adjourned the hearing to 23 July in order to collect more evidence about money laundering claims.

On Monday, the Tunisian Public Prosecution announced that the bank accounts of Al-Qarawi and his brother had been frozen, while a travel ban was slso imposed on them after claims of money laundering.

After he was questioned, Al-Qarawi said that the public prosecutor accepted the request of the defence team to adjourn the hearing until more evidence is collected.

The defence team also said that the prosecutor agreed not to send Al-Qarawi to prison and might lift the travel ban during the next hearing.

In addition, the defence team stressed that there are no documents that prove any indictment against Al-Qarawi, claiming there are certain elements which are working to remove his client from the political scene.

Meanwhile, Al-Qarawi told Anadolu that the sources of the claims against him are unknown people and groups, who have made the accusations following his announcement that he will run in the parliamentarian and presidential elections set to take place in October and November.

