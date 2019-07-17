OIC denounces Israeli violations in occupied Jerusalem

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Wednesday condemned Israel’s actions in occupied Jerusalem calling on countries worldwide to boycott states which have moved their embassies from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem responding to US’s recognition of the city as “Israel’s capital”, Anadolu reports.

The OIC’s call came over an extraordinary meeting held in Saudi Arabia’s Jiddah city on the Israeli violations in the occupied Jerusalem at the level of foreign ministers.

In a Wednesday statement, the Executive Committee of the OIC stressed its “grave concern”over ongoing Israeli “attempts to alter the historical and legal status of the occupied city of Al-Quds Al-Sharif [Jerusalem], and the transfer of some states’ diplomatic missions thereto.”

It also affirmed its stance condemning “in the strongest terms the engagement of Israel, the occupying power, in an escalation of its colonialist procedures in Al-Quds Al-Sharif, and its attempts to alter the city’s legal character and status and its demographic make-up.”

The OIC said the Israeli demographic make-up included “its [Israeli government’s] recent attempts to disfigure the historical realities by opening of the alleged “Jewish pilgrims’ path” extending from the Silwan pool to the Al-Buraq wall (or the so-called Wailing Wall) running underneath the Palestinian homes in Silwan, south of the Aqsa Mosque,” according to the statement.

The OIC’s statement also condemned the “participation of representatives of U.S. administration, and their support for the illegal measures carried out by Israel in Al-Quds Al-Sharif in blatant defiance of Muslims’ sentiments” are considered as “full disregard of international law and norms,” and it “contributes to further consecrating the Israeli colonialist occupation of the territory of the state of Palestine and increases tensions in the [Middle East] region.”

The OIC also called on ”all world countries, especially the US, and all international institutions and bodies, to comply with the international legitimacy resolutions on Al-Quds, which is an integral part of the Palestinian territories occupied in 1967“.

It also called on all world countries “to refrain from taking any steps that would imply some form of recognition, overt or implicit, of the illegal annexation by Israel, the occupying power, of the city of Al-Quds Al-Sharif, including through the relocation of their respective diplomatic representations to the city.”

The international organization called on all of its member states [some 57 member states] “to boycott countries that have inaugurated diplomatic missions in Al-Quds Al-Sharif, and to cease any relations, commercial exchanges with or visits to them, including any joint political, cultural, sports or artistic events, until they backtrack on their decision and abide by the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.”

It also called on its member states to response to Palestine’s request to file “proceedings before the International Court of Justice (ICJ), in support of the State of Palestine’s legal action against the United States of America at ICJ.”

Israel has been trying to convince governments to transfer their missions from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. So far, only the US and Guatemala have actually moved their embassies.

This came after US President Donald Trump formally recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel on Dec. 6, 2017 and relocated the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem on May 14, 2018.