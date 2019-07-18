Haftar backer the UAE calls for halt in fighting in Libya

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) joined Egypt, France, Italy, the UK and the US in expressing concern about the ongoing hostilities in Tripoli, Libya, and calling for a return to the “political process”.

“There can be no military solution in Libya,” the six nations said in a statement on Tuesday.

The UAE’s position represents a major change in policy as Abu Dhabi has been an ardent supporter of retired Major General Khalifa Haftar whose forces launched an offensive against the Tripoli to topple the internationally recognised Government of National Accord.

UN envoy to Libya Ghassan Salameh met with UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah Bin Zayed in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday to discuss ways to “end the fighting in Libya and return to the political process”.

