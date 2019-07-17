After Haftar’s strike on detention centre, Morocco returns 11 bodies 

Morocco repatriated the bodies of 11 nationals from Libya, including ten killed in Khalifa Haftar’s air strikes on a detention centre in Tajoura earlier this month and one who died of illness, the Anadolu Agency reported.

The Minister in charge of the Moroccan community abroad and migration affairs, Abdulkarim Bin Atiq said the state paid €6,000 ($6,730) to return each body; a total cost of €66,000 ($74,032).

The minister added that the complicated political and security situation in Libya also complicated the government’s ability to repatriate the bodies.

Early this month, an attack carried out by the air force of the renegade Libyan General Khalifa Haftar, who has been trying to gain control of the capital Tripoli, killed more than 40 people and left 130 others injured.

