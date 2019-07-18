Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Mike Pence calls on Saudi Arabia to release critic of Islam

July 18, 2019 at 10:30 pm | Published in: News
US Vice President Mike Pence gives a speech during the conference on Peace and Security in the Middle east in Warsaw, on February 14, 2019. (JANEK SKARZYNSKI/AFP/Getty Images)
US Vice President Mike Pence gives a speech during the conference on Peace and Security in the Middle east in Warsaw, on February 14, 2019. (JANEK SKARZYNSKI/AFP/Getty Images)
 July 18, 2019 at 10:30 pm

US Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday called out ally Saudi Arabia for the suppression of religious liberties and urged it to release Raif Badawi, a blogger imprisoned for criticising Islam, Reuters reports.

Addressing a conference on religious freedom at the State Department, Pence highlighted the detention of religious dissidents in Eritrea, Mauritania, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

“All four of these men have stood strong in defence of religious liberty, despite unimaginable pressure, and the American people stand with them,” Pence said, “The United States calls upon the governments of Eritrea, Mauritania, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia to respect the freedom of conscience and let these men go.”

READ: Saudi orders journalist delete Twitter account after insulting female presenter

Categories
News
Show Comments
Show Comments