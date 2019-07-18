PA lowers judges’ retirement age, dissolves judicial council

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas today lowered the age of retirement for judges and dissolved the current High Judicial Council and establishes a new interim council for a period of one year.

Abbas issued two Presidential Decrees one of which amended the Judicial Authority Law to bring down the retirement age to 60.

The second allowed the new interim judicial council to take over the legal powers and authorities of the dissolved body with immediate effect. The interim council is also mandated to reformulate the High Judicial Council in accordance with the law.

The interim council constitutes of seven members headed by Issa Abu Sharar, who served as the head of the High Court and formerly the head of the High Judicial Council, Azzmi Tanjeer, formerly a member of the High Court, Salwa Sayyeg, a member of the High Court and formerly a member of the High Judicial Council, Hussein Ebidat, head of the Appellate Court and formerly a member of the High Judicial Council, Abed Kareem Hanoun, member of the Appellate Court and delegated to become a member of the High Court, in addition to the Attorney General and Deputy Minister of Justice.

