Palestinians celebrate high school exam results 

Palestinians across the occupied territories have been celebrating after high school exam results released today showed 70 per cent of students passed this year.

Results of the final year exams were released this morning by the Ministry of Education. Some 75,150 Palestinian students sat the Tawjihi exams, also known as General Secondary Education Certificate Examination, in the Gaza Strip, the West Bank and Jerusalem. Of them, 52,108 passed, the ministry revealed.

Palestinians in Gaza were particularly jubilant as their grades reflect their ability to overcome adversity and the electricity shortages – as a result of Israel’s 12-year siege – to complete their studies and attain top grades.

Students can now enrol in university for further education.

