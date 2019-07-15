50% of Palestinian university graduates still unemployed

Half of Palestinian students who graduated from university in 2018 are still unemployed, a study issued by the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics (PCBS) revealed yesterday.

According to the study, the unemployment rate among graduates reached 50 per cent at the end of 2018, compared to a 31 per cent overall unemployment rate in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

The survey, which was conducted by the PCBS, shows that about 40,000 people enter the labour market every year.

Hamas: Detention of students does not stop us

In contrast, the Palestinian labour market cannot absorb more than 8,000 workers each year.

This means that there is a large gap between the number of young people with a diploma or higher degree and the jobs offered by the local market annually.

The study also showed a significant decline in the quality of university education. Targeted training to meet the needs of the labour market is also lacking, the report continued.