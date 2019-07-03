Hamas: Detention of students does not stop us

Hamas said yesterday that Israel’s detention of students in the occupied West Bank will not stop its support for knowledge, resistance, creativity and science.

Musa Dudeen, member of Hamas Political Bureau in the West Bank, said in a press release that seven of the movement’s student bloc had been arrested from their university but that this would not weaken its activity.

He hailed the members of the Islamic Bloc, Hamas’ student body, “who chose to pay with their lives the price for maintaining student activities alive in the Birzeit University.”

The Hamas leader commended the family of imprisoned female writer Lama Khater whose son, Usama, was among the seven students who were arrested, noting that Usama led the student council last year.

