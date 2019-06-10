Portuguese / Spanish / English

Israel arrests 12 Palestinians in West Bank

Israeli forces intervene demonstrators during a protest against building of Jewish settlements and separation wall at Kafr Qaddum village of Nablus, West Bank on 3 May, 2019 [Nedal Eshtayah/Anadolu Agency]
Israeli forces rounded up 12 Palestinians in overnight raids across the occupied West Bank, according to the Israeli military on Monday, Anadolu reports.

The individuals were arrested for “suspected involvement in popular terrorist activities”, the army said in a statement, without elaborating on the nature of these activities.

“The suspects have been taken into custody for further investigation,” it added.

The Israeli army frequently carries out wide-ranging arrest campaigns across the occupied West Bank on the pretext of searching for “wanted” Palestinians.

According to Palestinian figures, some 5,700 Palestinians continue to languish in Israeli detention facilities, including scores of women and hundreds of minors.

