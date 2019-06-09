Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Hundreds of settlers storm Jerusalem’s Aqsa complex

June 9, 2019 at 2:40 pm | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
Fanatic Jews, under Israeli police protection, are seen as they raid Al-Aqsa Mosque Compound in Jerusalem on 2 June 2019. [Faiz Abu Rmeleh - Anadolu Agency]
Israeli settlers, under Israeli police protection, are seen as they raid Al-Aqsa Mosque Compound in Jerusalem on 2 June 2019. [Faiz Abu Rmeleh - Anadolu Agency]
 June 9, 2019 at 2:40 pm

Hundreds of Jewish settlers on Sunday forced their way into East Jerusalem’s flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque complex, according to Jerusalem’s Religious Endowments Authority.

“Israeli police shut the compound’s Al-Mugharbah Gate after allowing 334 settlers through it into the site,” the Jordan-run authority tasked with overseeing the city’s Muslim and Christian holy sites, said in a statement.

Last week, a settler tour inside the flashpoint site during the final day of the fasting month of Ramadan triggered clashes between Israeli police and Palestinian worshippers.

For Muslims, the Al-Aqsa represents the world’s third holiest site. Jews, for their part, refer to the area as the “Temple Mount”, claiming it was the site of two Jewish temples in ancient times.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, in which the Al-Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli War.

In a move never recognised by the international community, Israel annexed the entire city in 1980, claiming it as the self-proclaimed Jewish state’s “eternal and undivided” capital.

Read: US ambassador does not rule out Israeli annexation in West Bank

Jews participate in a celebration march as part of the 52nd anniversary of the occupation of East Jerusalem by Israel, at Jerusalem’s Old City on June 02, 2019. Israel has illegally occupied East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa is located, since the 1967 Arab-Israeli War. ( Faiz Abu Rmeleh – Anadolu Agency )
Israeli settlers, under Israeli police protection, are seen as they raid Al-Aqsa Mosque Compound in Jerusalem on 2 June 2019. [Faiz Abu Rmeleh – Anadolu Agency]
Israeli police intervene in Muslims protesting against the fanatic Jews at the Al-Aqsa Mosque Compound in Jerusalem on 2 June 2019. [Faiz Abu Rmeleh – Anadolu Agency]
Israeli police intervene tear gas canisters to community as fanatic Jews, under Israeli police protection, raid Al-Aqsa Mosque Compound in Jerusalem on 2 June, 2019 [Faiz Abu Rmeleh/Anadolu Agency]
injured Muslim is being carried away with Palestinian health care members, after Israeli police officers intervene them with tear gas canisters, as fanatic Jews, under Israeli police protection, raid Al-Aqsa Mosque Compound in Jerusalem on 2 June 2019. [Faiz Abu Rmeleh – Anadolu Agency]
Categories
IsraelMiddle EastNewsPalestine
Show Comments
Show Comments