Iran: 2 border guards killed in clashes with militants

Two border guards were killed in clashes with militants near the country’s border with Pakistan, according to the elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Sunday, reported by Anadolu Agency.

In a statement, the IRGC said the fatalities occurred during confrontations between border guards and gunmen in Saravan border area, the official IRNA news agency reported.

Two other guards were injured in the violence, the statement said.

In February, at least 27 IRGC personnel were killed in a suicide attack in southwestern Iran.

