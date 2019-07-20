Hezbollah, Iran troops killed in Iraq

Chief of the Council of Arab Tribes in Iraq, Sheikh Thaer Al-Bayyati, has revealed the deaths of a number of Hezbollah fighters and Iranian Revolutionary Guard troops in strikes by an unknown aircraft, Al-Arabiya reported yesterday.

The air strike was carried out on a military base located in the east of Saladin Governorate, north of the capital Baghdad, which is believed to be used by a group of Shia militias known as the Popular Mobilisation Forces.

In a statement, Al-Bayyati said that the military base included ballistic missiles made in Iran, which had recently been moved to the base via trucks carrying food coolers. Reports and footage from the military base, Al-Arabiya said, proved that there were ballistic missiles brought from Iran.

The reports, which were confirmed by Iraqi security sources, also stated that Hezbollah members were killed in the strike. Al-Arabiya’s reporter said that the attack led of the killing of two Hezbollah fighters. In addition, Iraqi sources said that Iranian military advisors have been killed at the military base.

