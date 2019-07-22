Algeria wins Africa Cup of Nations 2019

Algeria won the Africa Cup of Nations 2019 after beating Senegal 1-0 late Friday in Egypt, making it AFCON champion for the second time in the tournament’s history.

A goal by 27-year-old forward Baghdad Bounedjah gave Algeria an early lead in the second minute of the game at Cairo International Stadium and was enough to bring the North African nation its second continental title since 1990.

