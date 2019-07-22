Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Algeria wins Africa Cup of Nations 2019

Algeria won the final football match in Egypt after beating Senegal 1-0
July 22, 2019 at 3:55 pm | Published in: Africa, Algeria, Egypt, Videos & Photo Stories
 July 22, 2019 at 3:55 pm

Algeria won the Africa Cup of Nations 2019 after beating Senegal 1-0 late Friday in Egypt, making it AFCON champion for the second time in the tournament’s history.

A goal by 27-year-old forward Baghdad Bounedjah gave Algeria an early lead in the second minute of the game at Cairo International Stadium and was enough to bring the North African nation its second continental title since 1990.

WATCH: Gaza celebrates Algeria’s African Cup of Nations victory

Categories
AfricaAlgeriaEgyptVideos & Photo Stories
Show Comments
Show Comments