Haftar forces announce offence on Tripoli

The troops of retired Libyan General Khalifa Haftar, backed by Egypt, the UAE, Saudi Arabia and France, launched a violent offence on Tripoli.

The head of the operations room of the eastern army forces, Major General Saleh Abouda, announced it was time to storm Tripoli.

The air-backed attacks focused on the areas of Ain Zara, Al-Khula and Wadi Al-Rubaie, south of the capital.

The clashes took place in the southern neighbourhoods of the city. On the other hand, a Libyan Sukhoi, loaded with missiles, infiltrated the Tunisian airspace. Thus, the Tunisian authorities arrested the aeroplane commander without providing further details.

The Haftar forces claimed that there has been progress since the early morning hours on all axis and that the air force is still targeting points ahead of advancing fighter units, according to Al Jazeera.

Mustapha Al-Majai, a spokesman for the Volcano of Rage Operation initiated by the internationally recognised Government of National Accord (GNA), played down these reports. He pointed out that some battles took place in the southern suburbs of Tripoli.

Al-Majai threatened that the GNA’s response to any military operation launched by the Haftar forces to storm Tripoli would be harsh.

The media centre of the Haftar forces operation room warned, two days ago, the inhabitants of Tripoli of the impending attack on the capital.

The Haftar forces are trying to compensate for the heavy losses they have suffered since the start of their military operations in April.

According to pro-Haftar media, a significant attack will target the capital and will be supported by Egypt, UAE, Saudi Arabia and France though this comes amid widespread international condemnation.