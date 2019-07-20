Libya accuses Egypt, UAE, France of backing new attack by Haftar

The High Council of State in Libya has revealed that Egypt, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and France are backing Libyan general Khalifa Haftar in carrying out a new attack on Libyan capital Tripoli.

The High Council of State is an advisory body for Libya formed under the terms of the Libyan Political Agreement, which was signed on 17 December 2015.

In a statement issued on Thursday night, the High Council expressed its shock that the names of three states out of the six which signed the ceasefire statement are backing Haftar with arms and troops to carry out a new attack on Tripoli.

The statement of the High Council named Egypt, the UAE and France as the three states and accused them of arranging a “larger engagement with Haftar’s militia to attack Tripoli, using fighter jets and qualitative weapons.”

Anadolu Agency reported yesterday that none of the three countries had denied these reports.

The High Council said that this came after all the violations these three states had carried out in the past, along with the failure of Haftar’s forces to occupy Tripoli, which has caused widespread destruction as well as human and material losses.

The High Council of State said in the statement that blames these three countries for whatever consequences result from the fresh attacks.

In addition, the High Council of State called for the UN mission, the UN Security Council and all international bodies to take a decisive stance towards the interference of these countries in the internal affairs of Libya, which would lead to more victims, damage and violation of the sovereignty of a state run by a UN-backed government.

