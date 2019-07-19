Haftar-linked armed gang kidnaps Libya lawmaker

An armed group stormed the home of Libyan lawmaker Seham Sergewa in the city of Benghazi on Wednesday morning and kidnapped her, Libyan media reported.

The Presidential Council of the Tripoli-seated Government of National Accord (GNA) accused militias loyal to retired General Khalifa Haftar of kidnapping Sergewa.

In a statement, the council described the kidnapping as the “natural result of the absence of law, and the lack of public freedoms in areas controlled by the military ruler and his aides” in reference to Haftar.

Libya descended in lawlessness when Colonel Muammar Gaddafi was killed in a NATO-backed revolution in 2011. Uncontrolled factions have since fought for power with war breaking out between different alliances and Libya’s tribal factions. The UN-backed Government of National Accord chosen to implement law and order in the country has failed to ensure its legitimacy.