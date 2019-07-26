Azerbaijan rescues Iran crew of sinking ship 

Azerbaijan rescued all nine crew members of an Iranian cargo vessel today before it sunk in the Caspian Sea, Reuters reported Azerbaijan’s state maritime agency saying today.

It was unclear what cargo the ship, the SHABAHANG, was carrying.

The maritime agency said the vessel had sent a distress signal this afternoon after getting into trouble near the Azeri port of Lenkoran.

Two helicopters and a border patrol vessel had then rushed to the area and rescued the ship’s crew, it said.

READ: Iran to scale back nuclear deal commitments

It gave no details about why the ship had run into trouble or where the vessel was heading.

The Caspian Sea is the world’s largest inland body of water, variously classed as the world’s largest lake or a full-fledged sea. It is located between Europe and Asia.