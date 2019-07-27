Palestinians continue protests against Lebanon work restriction

For the second Friday, tens of thousands of Palestinian refugees in Lebanon protested against Lebanese work restrictions imposed on them, Quds Press reported.

Thousands of refugees in Lebanon took part in the “widest” and “largest” protests since 15 July, when the protests against the Lebanese restrictions were launched.

Rallies and marches were organised in several refugee camps including Nahr Al-Bared, Baddawi, Shatila, Ein El-Hilwa and Al-Bas.

During these gatherings, the Palestinian refugees reiterated their demand that the new law, which forces all foreign workers to apply for work permits, should not apply to them.

A general strike was held in most of the refugee camps.

Lebanese politicians and activists also took part in the protests.

Palestinians have been living in Lebanon as refugees for over 70 years since the creation of the state of Israel. To date, they are banned from working in nearly 70 professions including hairdressing and live in overcrowded refugee camps.