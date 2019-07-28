Iran: European naval coalition for Gulf ‘provocative’

Iran on Sunday described European plans for a maritime mission to ensure safe passage around the Persian Gulf as “provocative”, Anadolu Agency reports.

“We heard that they intend to send a European fleet to the Persian Gulf, which naturally carries a hostile message, is provocative and will increase tensions,” government spokesman Ali Rabiei said in a statement cited by the semi-official ISNA news agency.

On Monday, the UK called for a European-led maritime mission to ensure safe passage around the Persian Gulf, following Iran’s seizure of a British-flagged tanker in a retaliatory move after the capture of an Iranian-flagged vessel off Gibraltar, a British overseas territory that abuts southern Spain.

The British plan has won initial support from France, Italy and Denmark.

This came after the US previously announced plans for an international military coalition to provide safe passage for shipping around the Persian Gulf and Yemen.

Rabiei said the security of the oil-rich Gulf had to be maintained by countries in the region.

“We are the biggest agent of maritime security in the Persian Gulf,” he said.

Tensions with Iran escalated last month after two oil tankers were attacked at the strategic Strait of Hormuz. The US held Iran responsible for the attacks, an accusation denied by Tehran.

Days later, Iran shot down a US drone, claiming it had violated Iran’s airspace. The US said the drone had been over international waters.