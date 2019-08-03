Lebanon actress calls for burning Palestinians in Hitler’s ovens

Lebanese actress Soha Kikano has called for burning Palestinians in Nazi leader Adolph Hitler’s ovens over their protest against the Lebanese decision to restrict their working rights, Al-Wattan Voice reported yesterday.

Kikano wrote on Twitter: “The Palestinians in Sidon are protesting against the decisions of the labour minister. May they get blinded,” suggesting that measures are needed to “get rid” of them.

The actress then mentioned several ways to do this, including Hitler’s ovens, which were used to carry out the Holocaust. She then described Palestinians as “unleashed like monsters,” adding that “they want to work without laws”.

Her tweet caused wide-spread controversy in Lebanon. Lebanese journalist Hisham Haddad called for prosecuting Kikano and called for Lebanese Foreign Minister, Gebran Bassil, to hold a partisan court for her since she is a member of his party, the Free National Current.

Read: Palestinians continue protests against Lebanon work restriction