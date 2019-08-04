Yemen: Saudi military vehicle struck, say Houthi rebels

The Houthi rebels of Yemen said Saturday that they had struck a military vehicle used by Saudi Arabia, killing a number of soldiers on board.

According to the Houthis’ Al-Masirah channel, the rebels targeted a military vehicle operating near the city of Cazan, bordering Saudi Arabia, with explosives.

It stated that a number of Saudi soldiers were killed, but provided no death toll.

Earlier Saturday, Yahya Sarei, military spokesperson of the Houthi rebels, said on Facebook that they struck a Saudi military camp in the southwestern Najran province with a Bedr F-type ballistic missile, killing a large but unspecified number of people.

Read: Yemen’s Houthis claim captured 15 military bases in Saudi Arabia

In addition to mid- and long-range ballistic missiles, the rebels also use drones to battle Saudi Arabia.

Yemen has remained wracked by violence since 2014, when Shia Houthi rebels overran much of the country, including the capital Sanaa.

The conflict escalated the following year when Saudi Arabia and its Sunni-Arab allies, including the UAE, launched a massive air campaign aimed at rolling back Houthi gains in Yemen and supporting the country’s pro-Saudi government.