Sudan, South Sudan police sign cooperation deal

Sudan and South Sudan police chiefs on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at expanding cooperation between both sides, Anadolu Agency reports.

Director General of Sudan’s Police Gen. Adil Mohamed and his delegation held meetings with the South Sudan team led by Inspector General of Police Gen. Majak Akec Malok in Juba.

Speaking to reporters after the signing, Malok said both sides signed a bilateral agreement after thorough discussions.

He pointed out that plans are underway to reopen border crossings between Sudan and South Sudan.

“There is a good cooperation between us and our doors are open for all Sudanese who are living with us here. In conclusion, the visit of the Sudanese police is successful,” Malok said.

Mohamed noted that the MoU encompasses all aspects of cooperation.

“Also, we signed a matrix for training and joint issues that will be looked into.

“The most important issue is the customs point between the two countries. We also looked at the issue of training and capacity building of the police in South Sudan. We talked about the need to help the police here using the available resources in Khartoum,” he said.