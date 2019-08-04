Sudanese celebrate power-sharing deal

Thousands of Sudanese celebrated an agreement concluded early on Saturday between the ruling military council and opposition, reports Anadolu Agency.

Pro-democracy celebrators chanted slogans calling for civil rule, accountability for the killing of protesters and reforming and rebuilding the country.

They took to the streets in the capital city of Khartoum and other states in support of the agreement.

The Transitional Military Council (TMC) and Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) coalition confirmed that they finished discussion of a constitutional declaration which would rule the transitional period. They have also agreed on putting the security organs and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia under the control of the sovereignty Council and the council of ministers.

Sudan has remained in turmoil since April 11, when the military establishment announced long-serving President Omar Bashir’s removal after months of popular protests against his 30-year rule.

