Sudanese army, opposition resume talks

Sudan’s Transitional Military Council (TMC) and the Forces of Freedom and Change coalition of opposition groups resumed negotiations on the country’s outstanding issues, yesterday, local media has reported.

TMC’s spokesman, Shamseddin Kabbashi, said that the meeting would discuss details of “the wording of a constitutional declaration.”

Sudan has been gripped by months of political turmoil that climaxed in the army overthrowing Bashir in April. The opposition has kept up protests, pressing the military to hand over to civilians.

Read: 41 Sudanese intelligence agents accused of murder

Despite signing a deal in July which secured a three-year transition period and a joint sovereign council with rotating leadership, talks over the wording of a constitutional declaration on the changes have stumbled.

The Council has repeatedly expressed its intention to hand over power to civilians, but some members of the Forces of Change fear that the army may retain control.