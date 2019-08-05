UAE: Sudan turned the page on Muslim Brotherhood rule

Sudan has turned succeeded in forging a new path in its existence. The country will neither be ruled by the deposed president, Omar Al-Bashir, nor the Muslim Brotherhood, the UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs, Anwar Gargash, said yesterday.

“Sudan is turning the page of the rule of al-Bashir and the Muslim Brotherhood into a new era in its political history by turning to civil rule,” Gargash said on Facebook. He also stressed that the path to “a state of institutions, stability and prosperity will not be filled with roses, but our confidence is in brotherly Sudan and its people.”

In recent days, the undersecretary of the Sudanese health ministry, Suleiman Abdul Jabbar, announced that the UAE was planning to send a $60 million medical shipment to Sudan.

Russia Today (RT) recently reported that Saudi Arabia and the UAE had sent fertilisers to Sudan, in what it described as “part of the continuous support from Saudi Arabia and the UAE to the Sudanese people.” The shipment had carried more than 50,000 tons of urea as well as some agricultural tools for farmers.

On Saturday, Sudan’s Transitional Military Council (TMC) and Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) coalition confirmed that they finished discussion of a constitutional declaration which would rule the transitional period. They said they had agreed on putting the security organs and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia under the control of the sovereignty Council and the council of ministers.

Sudan had remained in turmoil since April 11, when the military establishment announced long-serving President Omar Bashir’s removal after months of widespread protests against his 30-year rule.