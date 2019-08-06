African Union warns Sudanese people of ‘counter-revolution’

The African Union (AU)’s Special Envoy to Sudan, Mohamed El Hassan Ould Labbat, yesterday called on the Sudanese people to stay cautious of “possible counter-revolution and the unity of the Forces of Declaration of Freedom and Change.”

“I think that the Sudanese have made a significant step in the formation of the civil state structures,” Labbat told reporters, adding that his mission is concluded.

The official envoy also expressed his optimism about “Sudan’s future,” describing the Sudanese people as a “solid nation that has fought for their freedom and civil state establishment.”

On Saturday, Sudan’s Transitional Military Council (TMC) and Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) coalition confirmed that they had finished discussion of the constitutional declaration which would govern during the transitional period. They said they had agreed on putting the security organs and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia under the control of the sovereignty Council and the council of ministers.

Sudan had remained in turmoil since April 11, when the military establishment announced long-serving President Omar Bashir’s removal after months of widespread protests against his 30-year rule.