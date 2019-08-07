Israel extends restrictions on Sheikh Raed Salah 

Israel yesterday extended the restrictions imposed on Sheikh Raed Salah, the head of the Islamic Movement in Israel, for an additional three months.

The electronic restrictions mean that Salah is banned from communicating via the internet.

“The Supreme Court met on Tuesday to deliberate the prosecution’s request to extend the electronic restrictions on the Palestinian resistance icon Sheikh Salah for an additional three months. The court approved the prosecution’s request,” Anadolu Agency quoted Sheikh Salah’s lawyer, Khalid Zabarqa, as saying.

According to Zabarqa, Sheikh Salah has been under house arrest during which restrictions have been imposed on him by Israeli authorities. He had previously been held in solitary confinement for 11 months.

The Israeli occupation arrested Sheikh Salah in mid-August 2017 before convicting him on charges of “inciting violence” and detaining him for 11 months.

Sheikh Salah was arrested from his house on 25 August 2017 and was indicted nine days later by the Israeli Public Prosecution. He was accused of violating the law and inciting terror.

