Israel arrests two Palestinian children trying to cross Gaza border

The Israeli army said it had arrested on Thursday two Palestinian children who tried to cross the Gaza Strip border.

The army claimed in a statement that “the Israeli army has arrested minors (11 and 15), who infiltrated through the security fence south of the Gaza Strip.”

The statement added: “A knife was found in the possession of the minors, and they were transferred for interrogation by the Israeli army.”

The Israeli army has announced in recent months the arrest of many Palestinians on the pretext of crossing the borders of the Gaza Strip.