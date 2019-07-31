Israel summons father of 6-year-old Palestinian child who ‘threw carton’ at soldiers

Israeli occupation forces summoned the father of a six-year-old child from the city of Jerusalem for interrogation yesterday evening after accusing the child of throwing a juice carton at occupation forces.

The child, named Qais Firas Obaid from the East Jerusalem neighbourhood of Issawiya was stopped by Israeli occupation forces yesterday after he allegedly threw a carton at them, soldiers told him to provide them with his mum’s ID card. They then return to him home and issued a summons for his father, ordering him to come to the city’s interrogation centre at 8am today.

The case comes a day after another child, Muhammad Rabi’ Elayyan, aged just four years old, was summoned by Israeli forces for allegedly throwing stones at police vehicles.

Israel Police yesterday denied summoning Muhammad saying they had only called his father in for questioning, contrary to pictures and video images showing the child carrying the summons.

Last week, a report released by Defence for Children International-Palestine (DCIP) revealed that Israel had killed 16 Palestinian children since the start of 2019.

East Jerusalem, like the rest of internationally-recognised Palestinian territory close by in the West Bank, has been undergoing a period of tension in recent months in particular, due to the demolition of entire Palestinian neighbourhoods and the occupation of homes belonging to Palestinian families by Jewish settlers.

The continued construction of settlements on Palestinian land and the destruction of Palestinian homes and villages is in direct violation of international law, and makes the peace process and the creation of a Palestinian state increasingly difficult. The occupation of East Jerusalem, which the Palestinians regard as their future state capital, is particularly detrimental to the two-state solution, as is the encirclement of Palestinian towns and cities by encroaching Jewish settlements in the West Bank which is causing many to speculate on the likelihood of a future state.

