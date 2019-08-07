Saudi activist: ‘We all wish to visit Israel’

Saudi women’s activist Souad Al-Shammari told Israeli TV that “most Saudis” wish to visit the occupation state.

In an interview on Israeli Public Broadcaster (Kan) on Monday Al-Shammari said: “Visiting Israel is the dream of most Saudis, as well as many of the residents of Gulf States and the Arabs.”

The women’s rights activist who was on air to discuss Saudi’s recent decision to end the guardian system for women who are over 21 years old, liked Riyadh’s step to “the end of slavery in the US”.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman is a “prophet” and “saviour”, she continued.

Her appearance on Israeli TV has sparked further criticism of Saudi Arabia which has been seen to be normalising relations with Tel Aviv in recent months.

Last month, Saudi blogger Mohammed Saud toured occupied Jerusalem following an invitation from Tel Aviv. He met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s son Yair and visited the Muslim holy site of Al-Aqsa Mosque however he was forced out of the area after he was insulted by Palestinian worshippers who called him a “traitor”.

Saudi King Salman regularly reiterated that the kingdom is committed to attaining the rights of Palestinians however his son, the de facto ruler of the oil-rich state has been seen to be costing up to Western states and Israel to ensure his continued reign.