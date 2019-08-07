Yemen for UN to release findings of corruption probe

The Yemeni government yesterday called on the UN to disclose details of its internal investigation into allegations of corruption in the international humanitarian aid offered to Yemen.

Information Minister Muammar Al-Iryani said in a statement quoted by Saba News Agency that, following its probe into corruption in the agency, the United Nations should announce the results transparently.

Al-Iryani called for revealing the fate of hundreds of millions of dollars of stolen food supplies, medicines and aid, and accused the Iran-backed Houthi group of stealing donations which were intended to benefit civilians who have been suffering as a result of the five-year-long civil war.

The Houthis’ penetration of the agency is a “scandal”, he continued, which undermines the UN’s reputation and credibility.

READ: Yemen’s Houthis claim captured 15 military bases in Saudi Arabia