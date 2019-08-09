Argentina takes action to freeze funds of seven Iranians

Argentinian authorities have taken measures to freeze the funds of seven Iranians, including the International Relations Advisor of Supreme Leader of Iran Ali Khamenei, Ali Akbar Velayati, on charges of involvement in an attack on a Jews cultural centre.

The attack targeted the building of the Argentine Israelite Mutual Association (AMIA) in the capital Buenos Aires, on 18 July 1994, killing 85 people and injuring hundreds.

The financial information unit of the country’s Treasury has made a formal request to freeze the funds of seven Iranians accused of involvement in the attack mentioned above, according to the Argentine national news agency Télam.

The request includes the freezing of the funds of the seven accused Iranians for six months in the first stage, and its entry into force requires the approval of Federal Judge Rodolfo Canicoba Corral, who oversees the investigations on the AMIA Bombing.

In July, the Argentinian authorities included the seven Iranians in the list of individuals and institutions associated with terrorism and its financing, which was formed under a decree by President Mauricio Macri.