Iran: US bases in the region are possible targets for our army

Head of Iranian Shura Council Ali Larijani yesterday warned that US military bases in the region could be targets for the Iranian army in response to any aggression against Tehran, the Anadolu Agency reported.

During a celebration to honour journalists, he said: “We should analyse the possible American measures, which could only be air strikes.”

He also said: “There are missions that might be carried out by the Israeli occupation in this issue.”

The senior Iranian officials added: “Iran’s response to those who seek to attack it will reach many of the military bases in the region which host the Americans.”

However, he said that the Americans are “wiser than thinking of being involved in such adventures.”

He continued: “It is possible that destabilising some of the areas in the country could be on the agenda of the US and some other enemy states, but surely, their measures will not be a kind of war.”