Israel: Benny Gantz vows to build in southern West Bank settlements

Blue and White (Kahol Lavan) alliance head Benny Gantz yesterday vowed to build housing units in Israeli settlements in the south of the occupied West Bank, reported Arutz Sheva.

Gantz made the comments during a visit to the region in the wake of the killing of an Israeli soldier-settler, whose body was found early yesterday morning near Migdal Oz settlement.

“The terrorists want once again to harm the residents of Gush Etzion [settlements] and all the citizens of Israel. They will not succeed in breaking our spirit,” Gantz declared, adding that Israeli occupation forces “will chase them and capture them – alive or dead”.

Gantz then promised to expand the settlements, all of which are illegal under international law.

“We will continue to build in the [settlement] blocs. We do this from a strategic point of view and not as a political strategy. We will do so here in Gush Etzion and in every strategic area that seems appropriate.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also stated yesterday his intention of continuing construction in Israel’s illegal West Bank settlements.

“We promised to build hundreds of housing units. Today we are doing it, both because we promised and because our mission is to establish the nation of Israel in our country,” he said in Beit El.

“Our hands will reach out and we will deepen our roots in our homeland – in all parts of it,” he added.