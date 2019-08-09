Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Netanyahu’s visit to Beit El undermines any peace chance

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates condemned in the strongest words the provocative visit made by the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the settlement of Beit El established on the lands of citizens in the east of Al-Bira, and his laying of the foundation stone for a new settlement neighbourhood in the settlement.

In a statement, Thursday, the ministry condemned as racist calls made by the members Israeli Knesset to impose Israeli law on the occupied West Bank, annex area “C” or to the settlements.

The ministry strongly warned of the dangers and repercussions of these calls and the likelihood of ending all chances of achieving peace based on a two-state solution.

“Achieving a just and comprehensive peace is the real key to achieving security and stability for all parties,” the ministry said. The statement also demanded that the international community condemn these racist calls.

The ministry appreciated the European stances and the position of the EU spokesperson and the representative of the UN Secretary-General on the Israeli settlements and colonial expansion.

The ministry said that the failure to hold the occupation authorities accountable for their violations, settlement crimes and racist calls provides cover for more crimes and violations against the Palestinian people, land, sanctities and properties.